Filed Under:Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton are looking for a suspect who apparently followed a 69-year-old woman home and ambushed her.

The incident happened back on Sept. 10 at an undisclosed neighborhood in Stockton.

Stockton police say the woman drove home and went into her garage. It’s unclear for how long, but a man inside a car had followed her home.

The suspect waited for the woman to get out of her car. Once she did, he stalked her for a bit until he ambushed her from behind – grabbing the woman’s throat and demanding money.

Police have now released surveillance photos of the suspect wanted for questioning.

The suspect was driving a light-colored 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer with aluminum wheels. The car notably had damage to the driver’s side hood.

Anyone who knows who the suspect might be or with any other information relevant to the case is asked to contact the police at (209) 937-8532.

