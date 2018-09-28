WOODLAND (CBS13) – Authorities are looking for the driver who hit a Woodland middle schooler and took off.

The incident happened back on Sept. 20. Woodland police say, a little before 8:30 a.m., a Lee Middle School student was walking to school when they were hit by a vehicle in the intersection of West and Court streets.

Police say the student suffered moderate injuries. Medics took the middle schooler to the UC Davis Medical Center.

The driver left the scene immediately after the crash, police say. Witnesses say the vehicle was a light blue, full-size Chevy or GMC pickup truck – possibly a late 80s or early 90s model.

Anyone with information who the driver might be, or with any other information relevant to the investigation, is asked to contact police at (530) 661-7842.