“We believe we have the legal right to rescue animals and get them the medical care they deserve,” said Wayne Hsiung, an organizer of the event, told deputies.

The group maintains that under California Penal Code 597e, they have the right to enter a facility and rescue animals that are being abused.

About 3:30 p.m. today, deputies began arresting protesters. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office did not return calls for comment.

McCoy Poultry Services, Inc. did not return calls for comment.

Activists say that the chickens housed at the facility are supplied to Perdue Farms, Inc. as Rocky free range and Rosie organic chickens, and then shipped to Amazon to be sold at Whole Foods.

Amazon representatives did not reply to a request for comment by 3:45 p.m. Saturday.