MODESTO (CBS13) — An early morning donut run ended in with a trip to the hospital for a couple in Modesto Saturday.

According to the Modesto Police Department, a couple was leaving a donut shop on Yosemite Blvd when a man came up to the husband demanding money. The husband refused to give the suspect money and then the suspect shot him.

Police said the victim and suspect then struggled over the gun when a citizen nearby stepped in and helped the victim disarm and hold the suspect until officers arrived.

The victim sustained one gunshot injury which did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police. He was transported to the hospital. His wife and the citizen were unharmed in the incident.

Police said 30-year-old Braden Taylor of Modesto was arrested and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail for attempted robbery and other charges related to the use of a firearm.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.