Filed Under:Tower Bridge

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More mechanical and electrical upgrades are scheduled on the Tower Bridge for the next couple week.

Caltrans said that motorists can expect delays during the week from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1 through Friday, Oct. 5 and again from Monday, Oct. 8 through Friday, Oct. 12.

Caltrans is upgrading the electrical and mechanical systems of the Tower Bridge.

The agency said one westbound and one eastbound lane will be open to traffic during those times.

The bridge will also have full overnight closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 8 and on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Caltrans anticipates that bridge work will continue through the end of December. Motorists should expect delays and traffic-interfering work on weekdays and full overnight closures.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s