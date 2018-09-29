SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More mechanical and electrical upgrades are scheduled on the Tower Bridge for the next couple week.

Caltrans said that motorists can expect delays during the week from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1 through Friday, Oct. 5 and again from Monday, Oct. 8 through Friday, Oct. 12.

Caltrans is upgrading the electrical and mechanical systems of the Tower Bridge.

The agency said one westbound and one eastbound lane will be open to traffic during those times.

The bridge will also have full overnight closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 8 and on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Caltrans anticipates that bridge work will continue through the end of December. Motorists should expect delays and traffic-interfering work on weekdays and full overnight closures.