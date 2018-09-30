VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A routine traffic stop turned into a weapons arrest late Saturday night in Vacaville, according to police.

Police said 39-year-old Matthew Fraticelli of Vacaville was pulled over on eastbound Interstate 80 for several vehicle code violations. When the officer was at Fraticelli’s driverside window, he said Fraticelli appeared nervous and fidgety.

The officer then noticed that Fraticelli was attempting to hide a black handgun beneath his feet.

Police said the occupants of the vehicle adhered to instructions and were safely detained. Officers recovered the loaded, concealed handgun from Fraticelli’s floorboard and also found a second loaded firearm and a loaded drum magazine in the vehicle.

According to police, it was determined during the investigation that Fraticelli is prohibited from owning a firearm.

Fraticelli was booked into Solano County Jail for several firearm and narcotics charges.