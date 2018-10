STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man is dead after a shooting in Stockton that also wounded a 5-year-old boy and a second man.

The shooting happened in the area of California and Park streets earlier on Monday evening.

A 19-year-old man died from his wounds.

Two more victims, a 28-year-old man and a 5-year-old boy, are expected to survive.

Police do not have a motive in the shooting.