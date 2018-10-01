ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Four teenagers were arrested in a brutal robbery of a 12-year-old boy that was caught on a home security system.

All four suspects are between the ages of 16 and 17 years old.

The robbery happened in front of a home on Friday on the 10100 block of Swann Way. The video shows the 12-year-old with his backpack being confronted by someone in a car.

As one of the suspects continues to talk to the boy on his bike, another suspect runs up the sidewalk.

The first two suspects take the boy to the ground as two more come running in from across the street.

The suspect in the red shirt runs past the boy, appearing to kick him in the head without breaking stride.

The suspects then proceed to lift the boy by his limbs and backpack

The four suspects attempt to get what they can off of the teen, appearing to make off some of the boy’s possessions.

A horn honks, prompting the four to end their search, fleeing to the car and driving off. The suspect in red appears to attempt fleeing in the opposite direction, but instead gets into the car with the other three suspects.

The four suspects were all charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. One was additionally charged with assault with a deadly weapon or means likely to produce great bodily injury.