  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Metro Fire Department, South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) –  Fire investigators were in south Sacramento looking into the cause of a residential fire that happened Sunday night.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. at a home on Coed Lane near the intersection of Power Inn and Gerber Roads.

Quick action from fire crews helped keep the flames from threatening nearby homes.  According to Sacramento Metro Fire Department, everyone living inside the home including the pets got out safe.

Firefighters from Cosumnes Fire Department also assisted in battling the blaze.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s