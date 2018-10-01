SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Fire investigators were in south Sacramento looking into the cause of a residential fire that happened Sunday night.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. at a home on Coed Lane near the intersection of Power Inn and Gerber Roads.

Quick action from fire crews helped keep the flames from threatening nearby homes. According to Sacramento Metro Fire Department, everyone living inside the home including the pets got out safe.

Firefighters from Cosumnes Fire Department also assisted in battling the blaze.