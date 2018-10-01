SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – First responders and “Good Samaritans” are protected by law if they help dogs and cats in an emergency.

Governor Brown signed Senate Bill 1305, known at one time as the Sutter Brown Act in honor of the former first dog. It authorizes EMTs to provide basic first aid for dogs and cats, including administering oxygen, giving mouth-to-snout ventilation, and bandaging a wound to stop bleeding.

First responders and those without medical training could already provide medical and non-medical care to humans without fear of civil liability; however, the same rules don’t apply to caring for domesticated pets in an emergency.

The bill’s author, Senator Steve Glazer (D- Contra Costa County), said SB 1305 is necessary because, “While most first responders will administer emergency medical care to animals, it is technically not legal for them to do so in California.”

Analysis of the bill does state the provision may not be necessary due to the fact that rescuers being sued for providing aid to a pet is virtually non-existent.

SB 1305 passed both the Senate and Assembly unanimously.