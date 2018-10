KIRKWOOD (CBS13) – The HideOut at Kirkwood Ski Resort is on the hunt for whoever stole their big bear sculpture.

Kirkwood officials say the bear, which usually lives at the entrance of the property, disappeared over the weekend.

The bear stands about 7′ tall and has a long round base at his feet.

It appears the bear was stolen between 6 and 8 p.m. Sunday, officials say.

Anyone who knows who may have stolen the bear is asked to contact authorities.