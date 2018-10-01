DAVIE, Fl. (WJZ) — A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing an 8-month-old puppy while it was on a walk with its owners. Police say the dog belonged to the 8-year-old daughter of the parents who were walking it and that the family had just moved to the area the day before from another state.

The incident happened Saturday around 6:30 p.m. in Davie, Florida.

According to authorities, Johansen Concepcion De La Ros was on a second floor balcony when he spotted the couple walking their dog “Princess.” It was then that he allegedly took a high-powered pellet rifle and shot the puppy.

An off-duty police officer was driving in the area and witnessed the incident.

De La Ros was apprehended in his apartment and the rifle was recovered. He was arrested and charged for felony cruelty to animals.

An exam showed the pellet traveled through Princess’ chest.

