SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several students are waking up to a headache after finding their cars broken into overnight.

The break-ins happened at the overflow parking lot off campus at some point between Sunday night and Monday morning.

About 15 to 20 cars had their windows broken into. Some cars had all four windows broken.

Sac State police are leaving information cards on the cars affected.

Hayes Brothers Auto Glass says they’re offering a discount to any student affected.

A nearby apartment complex also had several cars broken into overnight.