  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sac State

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several students are waking up to a headache after finding their cars broken into overnight.

The break-ins happened at the overflow parking lot off campus at some point between Sunday night and Monday morning.

About 15 to 20 cars had their windows broken into. Some cars had all four windows broken.

Sac State police are leaving information cards on the cars affected.

Hayes Brothers Auto Glass says they’re offering a discount to any student affected.

A nearby apartment complex also had several cars broken into overnight.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s