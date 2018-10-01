  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Stockton police officer is recovering after a suspect bit him over the weekend.

Police say they were fingerprinting a suspect at police headquarters when that man, 23-year-old Eduardo Carrillo, threw himself onto the floor and suddenly bit the officer.

Carrillo, who police say was arrested after an earlier disturbance, was put in a police “Safe Wrap” and booked into jail.

He is now facing charges of resisting arrest, battery on an officer and other charges.

Authorities say the officer is expected to be okay.

