Many stores have unveiled their plans for the most critical days of the holiday shopping season. Since foot traffic has dwindled in recent years and online traffic has soared, more retailers have opted to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Here’s a look at what major retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to BestBlackFriday.com:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Acme Tools

Allen Edmonds

American Girl

At Home

AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)

Big 5 Sporting Goods

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Burlington

Christopher & Banks

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

Dillard’s

Dressbarn (majority of stores)

Fleet Farm

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight Tools

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Stores

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Music & Arts

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

P.C. Richard & Son

Patagonia

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

REI

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply Co.

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

This list will be update as we get closer to the holiday.