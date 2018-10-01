  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Shopping, thanksgiving

Many stores have unveiled their plans for the most critical days of the holiday shopping season. Since foot traffic has dwindled in recent years and online traffic has soared, more retailers have opted to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Here’s a look at what major retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to BestBlackFriday.com:

  • A.C. Moore
  • Abt Electronics
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • Acme Tools
  • Allen Edmonds
  • American Girl
  • At Home
  • AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Blain’s Farm & Fleet
  • Bob’s Discount Furniture
  • Burlington
  • Christopher & Banks
  • Cost Plus World Market
  • Costco
  • Craft Warehouse
  • Crate and Barrel
  • Dillard’s
  • Dressbarn (majority of stores)
  • Fleet Farm
  • Gardner-White Furniture
  • Guitar Center
  • H&M
  • Half Price Books
  • Harbor Freight Tools
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • Homesense
  • IKEA
  • JOANN Stores
  • Lowe’s
  • Marshalls
  • Mattress Firm
  • Music & Arts
  • Nordstrom
  • Nordstrom Rack
  • P.C. Richard & Son
  • Patagonia
  • Pep Boys
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Pier 1 Imports
  • Publix
  • Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
  • REI
  • Sam’s Club
  • Sierra Trading Post
  • Sportsman’s Warehouse
  • Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)
  • Staples
  • Stein Mart
  • Sur La Table
  • The Container Store
  • TJ Maxx
  • Tractor Supply Co.
  • Trollbeads
  • Von Maur
  • West Marine

This list will be update as we get closer to the holiday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s