Many stores have unveiled their plans for the most critical days of the holiday shopping season. Since foot traffic has dwindled in recent years and online traffic has soared, more retailers have opted to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Here’s a look at what major retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to BestBlackFriday.com:
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Acme Tools
- Allen Edmonds
- American Girl
- At Home
- AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington
- Christopher & Banks
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard’s
- Dressbarn (majority of stores)
- Fleet Farm
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Stores
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Music & Arts
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Patagonia
- Pep Boys
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply Co.
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
This list will be update as we get closer to the holiday.