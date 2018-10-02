Comments
SACRAMENTO (KCNC) — Looking for a cheap flight? Southwest Airline’s semi-annual 72-hour sale is on now and they’re offering one-way flights starting at $49 on the carrier’s shortest routes. For example, the $49 fares are available on routes such as Sacramento to Boise, Burbank, Las Vegas, San Diego and Salt Lake City.
Flights on longer routes are available for $79, $99 and $129 each way.
Options out of Sacramento start at $49 and include St. Louis, Seattle/Tacoma, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Long Beach Los Angeles, Orlando, Portland, and more.
Click here for a city-by-city list of sale fares.
The following restrictions and exclusions apply:
- Purchase from October 2 through October 4, 2018, 11:59 p.m. in the respective time zone of the originating city.
- Domestic travel valid November 28 through December 19, 2018, and January 3 through February 13, 2019. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico valid November 28 through December 6, 2018, and January 4 through February 28, 2018. International travel valid November 28 through December 12, 2018, and January 8 through March 6, 2019.
- Domestic travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Travel to Florida and Nevada and from Florida to Nevada is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Florida and Nevada and from Nevada to Florida is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid Monday – Thursday. International travel is valid only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
- Fares valid only on nonstop service.
- Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees.
- Points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight.
- Fares not available to/from Orange County, CA (SNA).
- Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of week and won’t be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods.
- Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares.
- Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines® combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare’s rules apply.
- Sale fares may be available on other days of week, but that’s not guaranteed.
- Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines®, as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation.
- Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards® tier status.
- Fares are subject to change until ticketed.
- Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.