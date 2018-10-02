SACRAMENTO (KCNC) — Looking for a cheap flight? Southwest Airline’s semi-annual 72-hour sale is on now and they’re offering one-way flights starting at $49 on the carrier’s shortest routes. For example, the $49 fares are available on routes such as Sacramento to Boise, Burbank, Las Vegas, San Diego and Salt Lake City.

Flights on longer routes are available for $79, $99 and $129 each way.

Options out of Sacramento start at $49 and include St. Louis, Seattle/Tacoma, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Long Beach Los Angeles, Orlando, Portland, and more.

Click here for a city-by-city list of sale fares.

The following restrictions and exclusions apply: