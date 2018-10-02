SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After weeks of work on Interstate 5, there may be more in store for another Sacramento freeway.

Caltrans crews have been working on Interstate 5 in Sacramento since chunks of concrete damaged cars in August.

Now, ahead of the rainy season, Caltrans has plans to check out Highway 50 from Interstate 5 east to the Stockton Boulevard exit.

There is no work scheduled specifically on Highway 50, but crews will be inspecting the highway in just over a week.

Caltrans didn’t cite a specific incident, like the one that prompted the repairs on Interstate 5, but said the age of the concrete makes it a good candidate for inspections.

In the meantime, work continues on northbound Interstate 5 from

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday,

9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday through Sunday

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Oct. 11.

Northbound Interstate 5 ramps from Florin Road to Q Steet will be closed intermittently, but Caltrans says no two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.