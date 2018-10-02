Out today digitally, and on Blu-ray October 16, is Ant-Man and the Wasp. We catch up with Laurence Fishburne and producer Stephen Broussard talking about how Marvel keeps things secret and what it was like filming in San Francisco.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s