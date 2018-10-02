STOCKTON (CBS13) — A robbery in a strip club parking lot, turned deadly Tuesday morning.

It happened at Deja Vu on West Lane. San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputies say the victim was robbed, hit by a car and then dragged.

Deputies won’t say whether the victim was a patron at the club. It’s not the first high profile incident outside the club. There was a shooting in the parking lot about three years ago. And another inside the club, back in 2014.

Tuesday’s incident involved a robbery inside the strip club parking lot. The victim was then hit by the suspect’s car and dragged to his death.

The victim was found less than a mile away, unresponsive.

“You could see it clearly out here that it gets out of control no matter how much security they got going on here,” said David Bennett.

Bennett works on West Lane, right across from where the robbery happened and says he’s seen his fair share of drama.

The club has been the subject of debate for years, between San Joaquin County, and the church across from the club, according to Pastor Guillermo Lopez.

“It’s a bad situation for this whole environment here, for our families and our kids,” Lopez said.

Lopez says the club is a magnet for nefarious activity. He says this deadly robbery isn’t a surprise.

“It’s a constant thing, almost bi-weekly or every week, something is going on there,” Lopez added.

Many questions linger as San Joaquin County sheriff’s detectives hunt down the suspects. A robbery with a deadly twist, why did the victim hold on?

Deputies won’t say how much money was stolen from the victim during the robbery.

CBS13 tried speaking to club employees Tuesday morning, but they told a crew to leave the property.