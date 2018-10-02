Filed Under:Natomas, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers are looking for a suspect who apparently stole an unmarked law enforcement vehicle and ended up in the Natomas area early Tuesday afternoon.

Scene of the incident in Natomas. (Credit: Mercedes Tapia)

A perimeter has been set up in the South Natomas area near Tourney Way.

It’s unclear which agency the stolen patrol vehicle belonged to.

Two Natomas-area schools are on precautionary lockdown due to police activity nearby. The activity is not related to either of the schools, Natomas Unified says.

More information to come. 

