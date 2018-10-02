RIPON (CBS13) – Three people are arrested for shoplifting in Ripon and officers believe they are tied to other crimes.

Investigators say the three suspects stole about $3,000 worth of items from a Walgreens store on Jack Tone Road on Monday.

When they were taken into custody, officers say they found all of the women had warrants – all theft related.

Police believe the trio are linked to other thefts that same day in Lathrop and Stockton.

All three women are Sacramento residents, police say.