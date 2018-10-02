  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Streets are still closed in Stockton after a robbery victim was hit and killed near west lane at East Bianchi Road Tuesday morning.

San Joaquin County sheriff deputies were called to the 4200 block of West Lane around 1 a.m. to investigate a report of a robbery at a bar and a person hanging onto the car of the suspect.

At the same time, deputies say Stockton police received a call of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the neighborhood and determined it was the same victim.

That person died on scene, deputies say. The person’s name has not been released.

There was no additional information. Authorities remain at the scene investigating the incident.

