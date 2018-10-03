Comments
VALLEY SPRINGS (CBS13) – The price for a gallon of gas has been above $3 in California for a while now and one viewer wanted to know how much of the cost is going to taxes and fees.
Kurt Dornbush from Valley Springs filled out a form on cbs13.com/askus in hopes CBS13 could get answers.
Caltrans confirms each gallon of gas contains:
- 2 cent Underground Storage Tank fee
- 11.7 cent Variable State Gas tax (it will replace the sales tax and will increase to 17.3 cents in July 2019)
- 18.4 cent Federal Excise tax
- 30 cent State Gas tax
A gallon of gas also contains:
- 3.6 cent Local Sales tax (statewide average, may vary by city/county)
- 2.25% sales tax. A current gallon of gas averages $3.74 in California, per AAA, putting the sales tax per gallon at 8.4 cents.
Combined, the taxes and fees on a $3.74 gallon of gas is 74.1 cents.
