VALLEY SPRINGS (CBS13) – The price for a gallon of gas has been above $3 in California for a while now and one viewer wanted to know how much of the cost is going to taxes and fees.

Caltrans confirms each gallon of gas contains:

2 cent Underground Storage Tank fee

11.7 cent Variable State Gas tax (it will replace the sales tax and will increase to 17.3 cents in July 2019)

18.4 cent Federal Excise tax

30 cent State Gas tax

A gallon of gas also contains:

3.6 cent Local Sales tax (statewide average, may vary by city/county)

2.25% sales tax. A current gallon of gas averages $3.74 in California, per AAA, putting the sales tax per gallon at 8.4 cents.

Combined, the taxes and fees on a $3.74 gallon of gas is 74.1 cents.

