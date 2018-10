SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Passengers in a car that sheared off a fire hydrant found themselves trapped early Wednesday morning.

The scene was at 65th Street and Broadway.

Car ax 65th & Broadway #Sacramento possibly 3 occupants hit fire hydrant cause and conditions unknown @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/9waDrZJvab — Alisa "Maximun Velocity" Becerra (@Alisabecerra) October 3, 2018

It’s unclear what caused the car to crash, but damage to the car trapped the passengers inside. Water started gushing from the sheared off hydrant and flooded the area for a time.

Authorities say the three passengers were taken to a hospital with just minor injuries.