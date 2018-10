ELK GROVE (CBS13) – An Elk Grove Staples employee is suspected of stealing thousands of dollars from the store, police say.

Elk Grove police arrested Cherise Eastman on Tuesday after an investigation.

Detectives say, over the course of a month, Eastman stole about $13,000 from Staples. Eastman was an employee at the store, but police say they’re not sure for how long.

Eastman is now facing embezzlement charges. She has been booked at Sacramento County Jail.