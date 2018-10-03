  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMSurvivor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — CHP in South Sacramento confirmed that a man died in a fatal collision with a farm tractor Wednesday afternoon.

According to CHP, the accident happened at 2:41 p.m. on eastbound SR 104 when a man driving a Toyota Camry collided head-on with a tractor on the road.

Lanes are blocked on SR 104 due to the collision and Caltrans says there is no estimated time for re-opening.

CHP said they are investigating the collision and that the tractor driver is cooperating with officers on the scene.

Alcohol or drugs do not seem to be a factor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s