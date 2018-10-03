SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — CHP in South Sacramento confirmed that a man died in a fatal collision with a farm tractor Wednesday afternoon.

According to CHP, the accident happened at 2:41 p.m. on eastbound SR 104 when a man driving a Toyota Camry collided head-on with a tractor on the road.

Lanes are blocked on SR 104 due to the collision and Caltrans says there is no estimated time for re-opening.

CHP said they are investigating the collision and that the tractor driver is cooperating with officers on the scene.

Alcohol or drugs do not seem to be a factor.