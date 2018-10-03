Filed Under:South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say five South Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot in Florence County and the suspect is in custody.

CBS affiliate WBTW reported that one of the officers has died, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

News outlets report sheriff’s Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby confirmed the incident Wednesday. Kirby says three Florence County sheriff’s deputies and two city officers were shot. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

The Florence County Emergency Management Department tweeted that the “active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody.”

Further details were not immediately available.

