ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A major Elk Grove road is closed in both directions due to debris Wednesday morning.

Grantline Road between Bond Road and Elk Grove Boulevard is closed in both directions.

Traffic Alert- Due to a large amount of shattered glass in the roadway, both directions of Grantline Road between Bond Road and Elk Grove Blvd. will be closed until Public Works can clear the roadway. Estimated time of closure is about an hour. pic.twitter.com/8Pf37C0ITI — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) October 3, 2018

Elk Grove police say a large amount of shattered glass is in the roadway. It’s unclear how the glass got there.

Officers have closed the road until public works crews can clear the glass.

Expect the road to be closed for about an hour, police say.