PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a suspect who stabbed a victim in the Kings Beach area early Sept. 22.

According to the sheriff’s office, a victim was stabbed by an unknown suspect at 2:45 a.m. Sept. 22. The suspect was described as a 25-30-year-old Hispanic male, 5’8″ 165 pounds with brown eyes.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized. It is not known at this time if the attack was random.

Police said the suspect was last seen running west on Highway 28 wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt, a beanie, and light blue shorts.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact Detective Frykberg with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-581-6330. Anyone with information but wishing to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000, if the tip leads to arrest, should contact Placer County Crime Stoppers at 800-923-8191 or online at tips.placercrimestoppers.com.