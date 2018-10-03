NAPA (CBS13) — Some big names in the golf world are taking to the Napa Valley for the Safeway Open this weekend, but the efforts made at the ticket booth overshadow any accomplishments on the greens.

Just hours after last year’s Safeway Open, players and fans were left seeking refuge as flames crept onto the hills behind them, devastating the otherwise peaceful and picturesque Napa Valley.

“It went from a beautiful amazing day to this tragic day. It was just a really sad time in the valley,” said St. Helena resident Kerry Baldwin.

More than 51,000 acres of land, homes, and businesses were decimated by the unprecedented blaze last year. With plenty of work still to be done, Safeway and the PGA Tour are pledging 100 percent of this year’s ticket sales to Napa fire relief efforts.

“It was the scariest thing I’ve ever been involved in but I’ve been amazed by the rebuild and the attitude of the people,” Jeff Sanders, former PGA player said.

Those funds will be added to the $8 million already raised at northern California Safeway locations.

“A lot of the volunteers. we have 1400 strong are members here and a lot of them lost their homes. But I’ve been just blown away really by the attitude. In golf terms, they’re all playing the next hole,” Sanders said.

Some great things are being done at the Silverado Country club, and in addition to the immense charity, Sacramento native Cameron Champs will be making his PGA Tour debut this weekend.