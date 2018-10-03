  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:home invasion, Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A search is on for suspects involved in a home invasion robbery in Vacaville Wednesday morning, police say.

According to the Vacaville Police Department, the incident happened a little after 9:30 a.m. at the Alamo Garden Apartments along Alamo Drive.

No one was injured in the original incident, officers say.

The suspects are described as two men and possibly two women armed with handguns.

Two schools behind the apartment complex – Vacaville Christian and Eugene Padan Elementary – are on precautionary lockdown due to the incident. All students and staff are safe, according to the Vacaville Unified School District.

More information to come. 

