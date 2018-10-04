YUBA CITY (CBS13) — The Great West League announced it’s suspending operations for the upcoming season. The decision affects the futures of two local baseball teams, the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox and the Lincoln Potters.

The Gold Sox says it will pursue competitive playing options in either a collegiate baseball league or as an independent summer team. The Potters announced it will be joining the California Collegiate League.

“All of the teams in the South Division are excited about having Lincoln in the CCL,” CCL Commissioner Pat Burns said. “Together we have created another layer of quality competition that will give our players something bigger to play for.”

The Gold West League was a summer collegiate wood bat league that started in 2016. The league said they drew around 54,000 fans over three seasons.