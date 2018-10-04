Filed Under:Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva is facing even more charges, this time for running a red light and signing his name as Donald Trump.

One day after the public learned that Silva is facing eight charges ranging from embezzlement to money laundering from the city of Stockton, the misdemeanor charges came to light.

Silva’s attorney, Mark Reichel, confirmed Thursday that Silva was pulled over by CHP for failing to stop at a red light this past July and signed his name as Donald Trump. According to Reichel, the Silva filled out the rest of the ticket with his correct information but chose to put his name as Trump.

RELATED: New Embezzlement Charges Put Troubled Ex-Stockton Mayor Back In Spotlight

Silva is now facing misdemeanor charges for the traffic violation and use of a fake name. He could face up to six months in jail and a fine of $1,000.

He’s expected in court on Oct. 16 for these charges and eight others filed Wednesday. The eight other charges include five charges of embezzlement, as well as charges of money laundering and possession of a firearm.

Silva’s former executive assistant, Sharon Simas, is also facing charges for money laundering and embezzlement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s