FOLSOM (CBS13) – Lightning strike damage has prompted some traffic light problems in Folsom Thursday morning.

It’s unclear what the lightning hit, but the resulting damage has resulted in several traffic lights along Folsom Boulevard to default to four-way flashing. The problem started on Wednesday, police say.

Crews are working to restore service to the stop lights and it’s unclear how long it will take to fix.

Light rail arms are also affected by the problems. The light rail arms are being manually operated at Glenn Driver, Bidwell Street and Natoma Street.

Police say drivers should remember that flashing signal lights need to be treated as a stop sign.