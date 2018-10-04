  • CBS13On Air

6:30 p.m. UPDATE: The crash that closed Highway 49 came at the end of a police pursuit of four armed robbery suspects, the Grass Valley Police Department said on Thursday.

The robbery happened at a T-Mobile store on the Nevada City Highway. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed in wet conditions, causing the vehicle to flip.

grass valley 2 Highway 49 Lanes Closed In Nevada City After Police Pursuit

(Source: Grass Valley Police Department)

grass valley crash 1 Highway 49 Lanes Closed In Nevada City After Police Pursuit

(Source: Grass Valley Police Department)

—-

NEVADA CITY (CBS13) — Southbound Highway 49 is closed after a crash at the end of a pursuit on Thursday.

The closure is in the area of Lady Jane Road.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says southbound lanes of Highway 49 are blocked due to police activity.

The California Highway Patrol says traffic on southbound Highway 49 in Nevada City is being diverted to Lime Kiln Road.

It’s not known how long the closure will last.

Police had been pursuing a vehicle in the area shortly before the crash.

