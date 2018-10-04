  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Highway 50, West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on a Highway 50 onramp in West Sacramento.

The scene is at Harbor Boulevard.

According to California Highway Patrol, the incident happened a little before 5:30 a.m. It’s unclear what led up to it, but it appears to be a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.

CHP confirms a person has died in the crash. No details about the person have been given at the moment.

The Harbor Boulevard onramp to Highway 50 is closed due to the incident. It’s unclear when the road will reopen.

