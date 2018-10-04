THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — Authorities said 19 young people were injured — and 12 transported to the hospital — after they were overwhelmed by pool chemicals at a swim school in Thousand Oaks.

Officials said seven of the injuries were critical but none of the injuries was described as life-threatening.

Most of the victims were teens and kids between the ages of 11 and 15, said Ventura County Fire officials.

The exact cause of the incident is under investigation.

Reporting from the Daland Swim School (135 Wilbur Road), KCAL9’s Suzanne Marques said the victims were all members of a competitive swim team — including the son of the swim school’s owner.

Pool chemicals were accidentally released into the pool possibly leading to the team having some breathing problems.

“I could tell something was going on,” said Leslie Daland-James, “and I went outside and he said what’s happen and I said I don’t know. And I could see him (my son) coughing and he’s a little guy so he was pretty upset. But he’s okay. My husband came and picked him up and brought him in to make sure he’s fine, and he’s fine.”

He was one of a dozen kids taken to the hospital and treated for coughing, wheezing and watery eyes.

Daland-James said her son was given some asthma medication and “they sent him home. So the mom part of me is feeling a little better.”

The school will be closed on Thursday as all the equipment will be checked for safety concerns.

Daland-James said the school has been operating for 30 years and never had a problem like tonight’s before.

If everything checks out, the school will reopen on Friday.