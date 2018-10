SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man from Sacramento.

Officers say 88-year-old Nathaniel Foster did not return home to Sacramento on Wednesday. He was last seen around 8 p.m. in Davis.

* Please share * Missing 88 yr old man, Nathaniel Foster, 5’2”, 135 lbs. Last seen 8:00 pm in the city of Davis, driving grey Audi A3 sedan @4ZEM448, did not return home in Sac. Wearing blue plaid short sleeve shirt/ pants/ grey tennis shoes. Please call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/yA5k0tbdI1 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) October 4, 2018

Foster was driving a gray Audi A3 sedan with the California license plate 4ZEM448. He was wearing a blue plaid short-sleeve shirt with pants and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police.