SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department released dozens of videos from an officer-involved shooting last month following reports of a man with a gun.

The 62 videos released by Sacramento Police are the likely the last covered by a Sacramento ordinance requiring the release of body cam and dash cam video within 30 days of an incident.

RELATED: Gov. Brown Signs Body Camera Law Requiring Release Of Critical Incident Footage

The Sept. 6 shooting left 19-year-old Darrell Richards dead following an overnight manhunt after reports of a man with a mask pointing a gun at people in the area of Broadway and 16th Street.

A 911 caller said the man had pointed a gun at multiple people at around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 5. An officer spotted the man, but lost him when the man hopped a fence. Officers set up a perimeter starting around 11:40 p.m. A SWAT team eventually arrived around 12:42 a.m. on Sept. 6. The actual search didn’t start for another hour.

Finally, at 3:12 a.m., nearly four hours after the first reports, officers found Richards hiding under a stairwell. Officers ordered him to drop his weapon, and when he didn’t, they opened fire.

The weapon Richards had in his hands was a pellet gun described as a replica of a Sig Sauer P225 9mm handgun.

Thursday’s release comes three weeks after Sacramento Police released 17 other videos, as well as recordings of the initial 911 and radio dispatch.

The City of Sacramento requires all relevant video from an incident to be released within 30 days. It’s a higher standard than a bill recently signed into law in California requiring body camera footage of critical incidents released within 45 days. That includes when an officer fires their gun or uses force that causes great bodily harm or death.

Assembly Bill 748 goes into effect starting on July 1, 2019.