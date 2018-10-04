SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Heavy rain and thunderstorms made for a wild day of weather Wednesday throughout the Sacramento and Northern California region. After four months of absence, the wet weather returned and caught many people off guard.

“I knew it was gonna rain, but I didn’t expect all that lightning,” said Salette Bailey, driving in Auburn.

Throughout the day, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms made their way north over the Sacramento region bringing with it a spectacle in the sky for many drivers.

“It started getting really dark and then all of a sudden a lightning show. Probably every minute I saw one or two bolts of lightning,” said Clifford Coloma who was driving from Newcastle.

“All the thunder and lightning, it scared myself and the cats,” said Bailey.

“The freeways were blocked up, cause of course it’s slippery,” said Adam Ranch.

“I had to be extra cautious cause I didn’t want my tires to spin, “ said Kochon Vannarath

According to the National Weather Service, very heavy rain in the San Joaquin Valley along Highway 99 reduced visibility and some roadways experienced flooding.

A flood advisory was issued for portions of the Sacramento area, but was cancelled by 9 p.m. Some areas even saw hail up to half an inch and heaviest rain was reportedly over Folsom, Granite Bay and Rocklin.

In Stockton, a tree fell on a home. The homeowner, Peter, says a 6-foot branch cut through his roof and made a hole in his house.

“The trees were blowing, everything was going crazy,” said Bailey.

The wet conditions did cause a number of accidents on the roads. The California Highway Patrol in Truckee tweeted out a photo of a jackknifed truck blocking lanes on westbound Interstate 80.

“You just slow down, you have to be careful with your speed so you’re not slipping and sliding,” said Coloma.

Caltrans asks drivers to slow down, turn on your headlights and make sure your windshield wipers are working.