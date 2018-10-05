STOCKTON (CBS13) — An anonymous tip helped catch a suspect in a shooting that killed a 19-year-old man and wounded two innocent bystanders, including a 5-year-old boy.

“I just heard the gunshots,” one neighbor said.

There’s now a memorial set up for the 19-year-old man, killed Monday night at the 700 block of Sutter Street.

“That’s where he stayed at. He was a good kid,” the neighbor added.

Police say it’s the third homicide in the area in a month. And less than a week later, police have a suspect. They arrested 27-year-old Anthony Bradley in Sparks, Nevada, based on a tip.

“There’s a lot of good hard working people that stay there, and I think that they’re just fed up with all the crime and all the shootings happening in that neighborhood,” said Stockton Police spokesman Joe Silva.

Stockton Police say gun violence has gotten so bad in the neighborhood, they even have a surveillance truck parked on the corner of California and Park Streets, with a reminder that anyone can stay anonymous when reporting a crime.

“It don’t make no sense, I hear about it every day,” said Wesley Williams who lives nearby.

But now police say more people are reporting it. They say they’ve seen a 75 percent increase in calls to Crimestoppers in the last five years, thanks to social media.

“Going to our Facebook page and submitting a tip and that’s exactly what happened here this week. We got that big break we need,” said Silva.

It was a break that led to an arrest, in a community that’s still on guard.

“I don’t hang with nobody, I stick to myself,” said Williams.

To report a crime to the Crimestoppers tip line call 209-946-0600 or submit a tip on SPD Facebook. Police say you can be eligible for a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.