EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Fall is here and many families are heading up to Apple Hill to partake in autumnal activities. To help reduce parking congestion and environmental impact, El Dorado Transit will be operating free shuttles every Saturday and Sunday for the month of October.
The shuttles will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. taking visitors from the Sierra Pacific Industries Parking lot, located at 2796 Larsen Drive in Camino, to 11 different stops.
Transit will be operating four buses on a 10.8-mile loop. Buses will leave in 15 to 20 increments.
The shuttle will stop at these 11 locations:
- High Hill Ranch/Fudge Factory Farm,
- Rucksack Cellars
- Boa Vista Orchards
- Goldbud Farms
- Abel’s Apple Acres
- Lava Cap Winery
- El Dorado Orchards
- Delfino Farms
- Apple Pantry Farm/North Canyon Cider Company
- Larsen Apple Barn (Sundays only)
- Rainbow Orchards
For more information please visit the website at www.eldoradotransit.com or call El Dorado Transit at (530) 642-5383.