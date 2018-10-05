WATCH LIVE:Senate advances Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to a final confirmation vote
Filed Under:Elk Grove

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police say they have arrested a man suspected of following someone home from a Sacramento casino and robbing them.

The incident happened early Thursday morning. Elk Grove police say they responded to a home along the 8800 block of Starfall Way to investigated a reported robbery.

Richard Bullock's booking photo. (Credit: Elk Grove Police Department)

Officers found that a man had just come home from an unnamed casino in Downtown Sacramento and had been robbed at knifepoint. It appears the suspect followed the man home from the casino, police say.

Using video surveillance, officers were able to identify the suspect as 58-year-old Richard Bullock. Police say Bullock had moved to Sacramento over a year ago and was on parole out of Tennessee.

Bullock was soon arrested with the help of the parole department. He is now facing charges of home invasion, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and a parole violation.

