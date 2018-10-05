SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A fire that burned part of Yosemite National Park was caused by a vehicle, investigators said on Friday.

The Ferguson Fire burned 96,901 acres in two national forests and Yosemite National Park.

Investigators say the fire was sparked by a hot catalytic converter making contact with dry roadside vegetation. It may have been a vehicle that had parked there. Despite the finding, no specific vehicle has been tied to the fire.

The hope is someone who was on eastbound Highway 140 near Savage’s Trading Post at around 8 p.m. on Friday July 13 might have information.

With dry, windy conditions in the forecast across Northern California this weekend the U.S. Forest Service recommends people secure their chains, make sure no parts are dragging, and that they don’t drive or park on dry grass or brush.