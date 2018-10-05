PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Talk about a time, and possibly a lifesaver, avocados now come frozen pre-sliced in a bag!

Welch’s says they are now selling frozen avocados ready-to-eat in 10-ounce and 32-ounce bags.

“Welch’s Frozen Avocados are ripe-frozen so that they are always ready right when you need them. So convenient- not sliced, not diced, just perfectly hand-chunks and so versatile, they can be used in a variety of recipes like Poke bowls, dressings, sandwiches even desserts!! They are also sodium and cholesterol free, a source of fiber and just 50 calories per serving,” the company writes on their website.

This is good news for “avocado hand” victims.

Last year, doctors reported a growing number of patients in the emergency room as a result of “avocado hand” – injuries from failed attempts to cut an avocado.

The bags are currently sold out on both Amazon and Walmart. They retail for just under $5.00 for a 10-ounce bag.

