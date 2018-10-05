SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Here in week eight we’re deep into league play now. This is the time of the year where absolutely every game matters.

Sara Hodges caught up with Sacramento Bee sports reporter Joe Davidson before the Del Oro game. Watch what they had to say below:

Del Oro 56 Oak Ridge 21

Del Oro welcomed Oak Ridge Friday night, and the Trojans proved to be the Golden Eagle’s toughest opponent yet.

This win was important for Del Oro to keep up with number one Folsom, the teams will meet in week 10. Del Oro was 6-0 going into this game and Oak Ridge came in with only one loss, to Folsom, so this was a perfect measuring stick for Del Oro.

Oak Ridge bounced back after a loss to Folsom, taking down Rocklin and Grant. Teams have been going head to head since the 1980s, and Del Oro owned the 8-6 advantage.

It was standing room only at the Golden Eagles stadium tonight, complete with a catered touchdown club and tailgating out front.

In the first, the Trojans were looking to pay dirt in Golden Eagle territory, but their pass is picked up by Carson Westlake.

Del Oro was in business… or so they thought. The pitch is a bit behind the target. Nathan Addleman turned it into six points, putting the Trojans on the board first, 7-0.

Later in the first, it was a tied game at 7 when Del Oro’s Aiden Foster took it away for a seven-point lead.

Johnny Guzman was also a standout tonight, showing that he is one of the most versatile players in the state.

Del Oro was able to protect their record and get one step closer to playing Folsom.

Placer 48 Rio Linda 23

Rio Linda welcomed 6-0 Placer Friday.

In the second the Knights were down a score and looking for a break in on fourth. Tyson Ibarra evaded the rush and got the ball out to his receiver, but a host a Hilmen stopped him short of the sticks, forcing a turnover.

In the ensuing drive, Placer was going up-tempo and heavy misdirection. Marshall Chapman pinballed in from four yards out, and Placer was up 20-7.

That left the Knights looking for an answer. Cameron Skattebo tough sledded off the right side, bouncing off tackles for a nice gainer.

Later in the drive, Ibarra rolled to his left and let one rip deep but was intercepted by Jesse Whigam, who ended the drive.

Placer stayed strong and protected their undefeated record with a 48-23 win.

Cosumnes Oaks 21 Franklin 7

Cosumnes took on Franklin and both teams were looking for a spark.

In the first quarter, neither team could make it on the board.

Anthony Grigsby tried to change that with a throw to Elijah King but Myles Cannon was ready with the block.

Later Franklin went for the drive but got tricky with it. Coach reached deep in his bag of tricks with the double reverse flea flicker, putting Cosumnes’ defense in knots.

Michael Hardey took this one alone, walking it in to tie things up at 7.

Cosumnes finished this one off 21-7.