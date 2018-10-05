Comments
(CBS) — There’s a lot of money to be won in the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings this weekend.
The lottery announced that the jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is up to $420 million. The cash option is an estimated $237.1 million.
ALSO: Hugs Can Boost Your Mood, Say Researchers
No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since it hit $534 million in July.
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $253 million with a cash option for $148.4 million.
Tickets for both lottery games are $2.