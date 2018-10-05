  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police say a 24-year-old woman is suspected of pretending to need help, only to try and rob a passerby.

The incident happened near East Main and North Pilgrim Streets Thursday afternoon. Stockton police say a 66-year-old man was driving in the area when he happened upon two men and a woman.

The woman was screaming for help, so the man pulled over.

However, the woman then pulled out a Taser and demanded the man’s money. The man was Tased several times when he tried to get away, police say.

Officers managed to get to the scene in time to arrest the woman, identified as 24-year-old Violet Sherrill. Officers say they found her in possession of a Taser as well as a machete.

Sherrill is now facing charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and a parole violation.

