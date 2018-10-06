SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Red flag conditions across northern California presented a challenge for Sacramento firefighters working a three-alarm fire Saturday.

The fire broke out in the American River Parkway at Highway 160 and Del Paso Road.

UPDATE: Parkway Fire in mop-up mode, crews are starting to be released. Cause under investigation, no injuries. pic.twitter.com/wbXDuoBaHG — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 7, 2018

According to Sacramento Fire, the red flag conditions made the fire more difficult to contain, so command asked additional crews to respond.

Over 20 homeless people in the area of the fire had to be evacuated, according to the Sacramento Fire public information officer.

The size of the fire is unknown but estimated at just a few acres. The cause of the fires is still under investigations.

No injuries were reported in this incident.