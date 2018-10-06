TOPSHOT - Firefighters watch as an air tanker drops retardant while battling the Ferguson fire in the Stanislaus National Forest, near Yosemite National Park, California on July 21, 2018. - A fire that claimed the life of one firefighter and injured two others near California's Yosemite national park has almost doubled in size in three days, authorities said Friday. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the so-called Ferguson fire had spread to an area of 22,892 acres (92.6 square kilometers), and is so far only 7 percent contained. (Photo by NOAH BERGER / AFP) (Photo credit should read NOAH BERGER/AFP/Getty Images)

CLOVIS (CBS13) — Officials this determined the Ferguson Fire was caused by superheated pieces of a catalytic converter that came into contact with dry, roadside vegetation, and ignited the fire.

Despite determining the cause of the fire, officials have not been able to locate the vehicle associated with the cause. Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Sierra National Forest at (559) 297-0706.

The Ferguson Fire burned 96,901 acres in two national forests and Yosemite National Park.

Officials are looking for people who may have witnessed the car along Highway 140 near Savage’s Trading Post at approximately 8:00-8:25pm on Friday, July 13.

The U.S. Forest Service also issued an advisory to motorists, saying that proper vehicle maintenance and safety measures can prevent wildfires. Those safety measures include:

• Practice safe towing – Secure Chains

• Maintain your Vehicle – Be sure there are no Dragging Parts

• Maintain Tires – Check Tire Pressure and Tread

• Carry a fire extinguisher

• Do not drive or park on dry grass or brush